Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $25.29 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SP Plus ( NASDAQ:SP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.64 million. Research analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SP Plus Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

