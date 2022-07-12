Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,873 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,535,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 186,294 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,732,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,328,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of SHYF opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.74. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About The Shyft Group (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.