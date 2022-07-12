Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

ABB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

