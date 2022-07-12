Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,473,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,003,000 after acquiring an additional 565,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.61. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

