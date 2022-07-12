Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 172,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 29.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.59 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

