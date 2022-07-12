Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Regions Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.