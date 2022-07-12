Bailard Inc. Buys 226 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.16. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.