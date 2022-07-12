Bailard Inc. Buys 2,721 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.09% of Aviat Networks worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNW. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $49,064.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

