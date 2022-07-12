Bailard Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,518,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

ALKS stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,940. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

