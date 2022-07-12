Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.18. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $81.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98.
In other StoneX Group news, Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $320,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,679,670.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,262 shares of company stock worth $1,421,900. Corporate insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
