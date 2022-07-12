Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $6,579,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,943,000 after buying an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $597.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About TrueBlue (Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.