Bailard Inc. Buys New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price target on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.62%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

