Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 4,100 Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 59.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $688.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.89.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

