Bailard Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $286.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.14 and a 200-day moving average of $322.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.