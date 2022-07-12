Bailard Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in UGI by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of UGI opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

