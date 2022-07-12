Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $369.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.