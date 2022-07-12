Bailard Inc. Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 14,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LMT opened at $419.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.