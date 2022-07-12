Bailard Inc. Has $249,000 Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,176,000 after purchasing an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,154,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $249,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.44 per share, with a total value of $48,804.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $121.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

About Dover (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.