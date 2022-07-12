Bailard Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NOW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NOW by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

NOW Profile (Get Rating)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

