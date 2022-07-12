Bailard Inc. Has $290,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after buying an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 229,062 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 150,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Southwest Gas by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Southwest Gas by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.58 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 83.50%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

