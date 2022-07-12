Bailard Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 349,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.85.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

