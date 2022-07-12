Bailard Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SilverBow Resources worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 520,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after acquiring an additional 326,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 55,994 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $49.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.