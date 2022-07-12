Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.37.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.