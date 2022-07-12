Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 9.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 66,242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 412.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 29.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 360,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 81,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.