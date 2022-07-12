Bailard Inc. Invests $283,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,707,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,954,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,751,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,704 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,105 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 305,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,308 shares of company stock worth $7,348,989 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ATEN opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

