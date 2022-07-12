Bailard Inc. Invests $286,000 in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXLS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $152.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $156.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

