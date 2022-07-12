Bailard Inc. Invests $288,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Webster Financial by 2,043.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,535.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBS opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.31. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.32.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lowered Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

