Bailard Inc. Invests $290,000 in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,121,000. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 606,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 89,771 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trinity Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $49,979.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,619.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRIN stock opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $534.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 101.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 49.85%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

