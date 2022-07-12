Bailard Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,267 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.16% of LSI Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. TheStreet raised shares of LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $8.57.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

