Bailard Inc. Makes New $263,000 Investment in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.07% of American National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $367.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.32%.

American National Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.