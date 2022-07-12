Bailard Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

