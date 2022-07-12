Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,312 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after buying an additional 2,404,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after buying an additional 1,178,447 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $31,508,000. THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 554,642 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.28.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

