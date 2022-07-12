Bailard Inc. Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,792,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after buying an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM stock opened at $126.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.