Bailard Inc. Purchases 2,530 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE:GLW opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.63 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.