Bailard Inc. Purchases 34,900 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 667,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 180,253 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 398,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,256,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 126,415 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

