Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

