Bailard Inc. Purchases New Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Gouws Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Kabouter Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $584.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,825,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,115,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,424.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $3,589,026. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

