Bailard Inc. Purchases New Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hawkins by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $8,747,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $728.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

