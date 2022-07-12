Bailard Inc. Purchases New Stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of DHI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHI Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $237.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHX. B. Riley raised their target price on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

DHI Group Profile (Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.