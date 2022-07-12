Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,400 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 291,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Kelly Services by 30.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 116,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,456,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KELYA stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $730.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Kelly Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

