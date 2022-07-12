Bailard Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,800 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in WesBanco by 293.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WesBanco by 414.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,569.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $295,340. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

