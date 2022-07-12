Bailard Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Titan Machinery by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.