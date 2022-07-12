Bailard Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SB. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 105,501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SB opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $400.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

