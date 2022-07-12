Bailard Inc. Sells 400 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter valued at $12,296,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MarineMax by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in MarineMax during the fourth quarter valued at $6,370,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in MarineMax by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarineMax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.84. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $824.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZO shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

