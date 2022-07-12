Bailard Inc. Sells 6,600 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of TETRA Technologies worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 47,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 441,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 961.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,265 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,010,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6,401.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $505.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.10 and a beta of 2.81. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $130.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

