Bailard Inc. Sells 7,659 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,659 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in First Busey by 79.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.89.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.85 million. First Busey had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $73,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,850 shares in the company, valued at $716,306.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 4,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $90,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

