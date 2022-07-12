Bailard Inc. Takes $298,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.42) to GBX 550 ($6.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.02) to GBX 624 ($7.42) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.29.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

