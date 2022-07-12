Bailard Inc. Takes $302,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day moving average of $210.35. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.