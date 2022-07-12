Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 116,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $979,402.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,430.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

CAL has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

