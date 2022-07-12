Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $49,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,544.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 44,953 shares of company stock worth $2,728,286. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.57 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.